Residents of Zangon Kataf Council area of Southern Kaduna have been encouraged to stop the use of illicit drugs.

This call becomes necessary at a time more residents are getting deeper in drug abuse.

Locals in the community, irrespective of their religion, tribe, or ethnicity are gathered here to listen to a message that is about to change their lives.

Ending Drug abuse and addiction is the message.

Representatives of the national drug law enforcement agency and some experts spoke on the dangers of engaging in drug abuse.

For the locals, the event is timely.

The workshop is aimed at de-radicalizing members of the community who are involved in drug abuse and addiction, and making them better persons in the society.