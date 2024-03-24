Veteran actor, Amaechi Muonagor, has been confirmed dead.

According to a source who refused to be named, the beloved actor, renowned for his memorable performances, succumbed to complications from kidney failure, enduring the grueling routine of dialysis in his final days.

Just days prior to his passing, a video surfaced online, capturing Muonagor’s heartfelt plea for financial assistance to undergo a life-saving kidney transplant.

Tragically, Muonagor’s departure from the earthly stage comes mere weeks after the entertainment community bid farewell to another esteemed colleague, the late Nollywood luminary Mr. Ibu, compounding the industry’s sorrow with yet another profound loss.