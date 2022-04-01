NOLLYWOOD Actor, Dejo Tunfulu, dies of undisclosed ailment

Nollywood actor, Kunle Mac-Tokunbo, popularly known as Dejo Tunfulu is dead.

The news of the death of the Yoruba actor was broken by his colleagues on their Instagram pages.

According to reports, Dejo recently suffered unexpected bleeding on the set of his new movie.

He reportedly died in a private Hospital on Friday Morning.

President of TAMPAN, Bolaji Amusan, popularly known as Baba Latin, confirmed his death but added that the cause is not ascertained yet.

Others who mourned him include Kunle Afod on his Instagram page where he referred to him as Baba Ibeji.