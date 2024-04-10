Famous Nollywood actor, Pope Odonwodo, also known as Junior Pope, is dead.

News of his death was announced on Wednesday, by filmmaker Sam Olatunji, who noted that the actor died with three others after their boat capsized.

They were going to a movie location when the unfortunate incident happened.

Several of his fans are in disbelief as the bubbling actor was still in his usual self a day before he died.

Aside from being a movie star, Junior Pope was also involved in skit-making

Junior Pope Odonwodo, aged 39, leaves behind a wife and three children.