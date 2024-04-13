The President, Actors Guild of Nigeria, Emeka Rollas, has set up a committee to enhance the safety and welfare of members.

This development follows the boat accident, which claimed the lives of five film practitioners, including popular actor, Junior Pope, on Wednesday.

The Guild disclosed this in a statement signed by its Director of Communications, Kate Henshaw, and posted on its Instagram page on Saturday.

The statement partly read, “Following the recent fatal boat mishap on the River Niger which claimed the lives of five film practitioners, including renowned actor, John Paul Odonwodo, aka Junior Pope, in Asaba, Delta State, the National President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, Dr. Ejezie Emeka Rollas, has set up a special committee.”

The statement further listed the mandate of the committee to include, to “Fine tune the existing bye laws to include members welfare, standard safety guidelines, and set protocols.

“Engage all relevant guilds and associations for the full implementation.

“Also recommend disciplinary measures against erring members, producers, and production companies.

“Seek further engagement with other guilds/associations and relevant stakeholders on drafting a general bye law for the industry.

“Recommend possible requirements in setting up a royalty collecting body or rights collecting society for performers in Nollywood.”

The committee is led by veteran actor, Emeka Ike, while Jude Orhorha serves as the secretary.

Other members of the committee include Joke Silva, Omotola Jalade Ekeinde, Francis Duru, Bimbo Manuel, Patience Ozokwor, Hilda Dokubo, Abubakar Yakubu, Gideon Okeke, Anthony Ogbetere, Femi Branch, and Kevin Uvo

Following the incident, the AGN barred actors from shooting movies in riverine areas and participating in boat rides.