The Creative Designers Guild of Nigeria (CDGN) has raised an alarm over the fate of four of its members who were part of the crew that boarded the ill-fated boat alongside actor, Junior Pope, who has now been confirmed dead.

A search is still ongoing for the four crew members who were also working on the movie set titled ‘The other side of Life’ produced by Adamma Luke.

The accident was said to have occurred on their way back from the location shoot at the waterside of River Niger Cable point in Asaba, Delta State on Wednesday, the 10th of April.

According to the lawyer representing the Creative Designers Guild, Ayo Ademiluyi, three of the four missing persons include a Nollywood make up artist, Abigail Frederick, who is the CDGN’s AKWA IBOM State Vice chairman, as well as a lights man and a sound man.

An amateur video posted by Abigail Frederick on her WhatsApp status during the boat trip showed she and the others not wearing life jackets.

The association says it will institute appropriate legal actions against the movie producer, Adamma Luke, over her alleged negligence in ensuring the basic safety of the cast and crew members on her set.