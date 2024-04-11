A member of the House of Representatives, Representing Kaura Namoda/ Birnin Magaji Federal Constituency , Sani Jaji has called on the Muslim Ummah and all Nigerians to Continue praying for peace across the country.

In his Sallah message made available to newsmen on Wednesday, the federal lawmaker added that peace and security remains the most veritable foundation for the socioeconomic development of the nation.

He enjoined Muslims to put in to practice the lessons learnt during the month of Ramadan and the teachings of Prophet Muhammad SAW as contained in the holy Qur’an and the Sunnah

Dr Aminu Sani Jaji who is also the chairman, House Comittee on Ecological fund stressed the need for Muslim Faithfuls to intensify prayers for lasting peace and traquility across Zamfara communities

He appealed to all Nigerians to evolve more measures aimed at restoring peace and security in the state and Country in general.

The federal lawmaker further called on his constituents and all residents of Zamfara state to always rally round Government Programmes and Policies and support constituted Authorities.