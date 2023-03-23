The president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has asked Muslim faithful to fast to make themselves better servants of both Allah and fellow man.

He urged Muslims to proceed and imbued with the spirit of sacrifice, self – discipline, goodwill, justice, tolerance, mercy, compassion and generousity that lie at the heart of Islam, as they embark on fasting and spiritual reflection.

The president-elect urged the faithful to remember the country and leaders in their prayers. He added that the diversity of the country is for a purpose and pray that all work to strengthen it.

Read full statement below:

PRESIDENT-ELECT ASIWAJU TINUBU’S RAMADAN MESSAGE

As we begin this year’s Ramadan, I bring warm greetings and congratulations to all Muslims who have received the grace of Almighty Allah to witness this holy month.

Ramadan is more than a month of fasting. We fast to strengthen our relationship and our appreciation of Allah. We fast to make ourselves better servants of both Allah and our fellow man. However, this month is more than abstention from food and drink from dawn to dusk. It must entail imbibing the spirit and true meaning behind the holy month. We must keep hold of the excellent and wonderful things the holy month of Ramadan signifies.

As we embark on fasting and spiritual reflection, let us proceed, imbued with the spirit of sacrifice, self – discipline, goodwill, justice, tolerance, mercy, compassion and generousity that lie at the heart of Islam.

Let us strive to emulate Prophet Muhammad’s (SAW) example of humility, forgiveness, and service to others.

Let us move in this way that we may make of ourselves a better people and nation in which all people, Muslim and non-Muslim, may live in trust, peace and justice as Allah would have it be.

As we engage in supplications to Allah, let us also remember our country and leaders in our prayers.

Let us remember our diversity is for a purpose and pray that we all work to strengthen it. We must join hands to bring progress in Nigeria by praying for unity and progress. The lessons of the holy month of Ramadan point to the success of unity, not the failure of division.

May this Ramadan bring us all closer to Allah. May our fasting and prayers be accepted. May this holy month be a time of peace, unity, and harmony in Nigeria and for all humanity.

Ramadan Mubarak to all Muslims in Nigeria and across the world!

SIGNED

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

President-Elect, Federal Republic of Nigeria

March 23, 2023.