As the holy month of Ramadan begins, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, Victoria Amu has extended warm greetings to Muslim faithful across Nigeria.In her message, she emphasises the importance of prayer during this sacred time and calls upon all Muslims to devote themselves to supplication for the peace, prosperity, and unity of Nigeria.

Recognising the significance of Ramadan as a period of spiritual reflection, renewal, and self-discipline, Victoria Amu encourages Muslims to use this opportunity to strengthen their faith and foster compassion towards others.

Amidst the challenges facing the nation, she underscores the power of collective prayer in bringing about positive change and urges all Nigerians, regardless of religious affiliation, to join in solidarity during this auspicious period.

As Muslims embark on this month-long journey of fasting, prayer, and reflection, the APC stalwart wished Muslims a blessed and spiritually fulfilling Ramadan, praying for Allah’s abundant blessings and guidance for all.