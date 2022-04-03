Tinubu Congratulates Muslim faithful on commencement of Ramadan

The National leader of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu has congratulated Muslims in Nigeria and around the world on the commencement of the holy month of Ramadan.

He said: “This blessed month asks of us certain sacrifices and these sacrifices are rich in significance and meaning. They are intended to increase our bond with Allah, and our awareness of our fellow man. As we abstain from food, drink and other material pleasures from dawn to dusk as Ramadan enjoins us to do, let us keep in the forefront of our minds that Ramadan also asks of us to show greater compassion, empathy and understanding and enlightenment in how we treat and relate to one another…”