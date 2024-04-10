President Bola Tinubu has joined Muslim faithful across the world to observe the Eid prayers for the Eid-el-Fitr celebration in Lagos.

The President arrived the Dodan Barracks Eid Ground to offer the two unit congregational prayer to mark the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

Dignitaries, leaders, including Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Isiaka Oyetola, former Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, and Lagos State Deputy Governor Obafemi Hamzat, are also at the Dodan Barracks Eid ground in Lagos to join President Bola Tinubu for the Eid congressional prayer.