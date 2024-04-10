Vice President, Kashim Shettima has joined Muslim counterpart across the world to observe the two raka’at prayers marking this year’s Eid El Fitri celebration.

The VP was joined by the executive governor of Borno Babagana Zulum, Shehu of Borno Abubakar Garbai El-Kanemi, top government officials and thousands of congregants.

Senator Kashim Shettima called on Nigerians to continue to pray for peace, practice tolerance and unity of purpose.

The prayer was observed under a peaceful atmosphere with heavy security presence.

Elsewhere, the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio has rejoiced with all the Muslims in Nigeria as they join their counterparts in other parts of the world to celebrate Eid-El-Fitri.

Senator Akpabio in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Eseme Eyiboh said, “I wish all of you a peaceful and sweet celebration and pray the Almighty God to grant your heart desires”.

He urged Muslims to continue to offer prayers for peace, unity and prosperity of Nigeria saying, “Islam is a religion of peace and if its believers go to God in prayer with sincerity, He will surely answer”.