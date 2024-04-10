The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, Ph.D., NPM, has extended warm felicitations to the entire Muslim Ummah in the country as they celebrate Eid-el-Fitr, marking the conclusion of the holy month of Ramadan.

The IGP reiterated continuous efforts to fight crime and improve public safety nationwide.

Mr Egbetokun said Commissioners of Police (CPs) and Tactical Commanders in every state and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), in conjunction with their supervising Assistant Inspectors General of Police (AIGs), have been assigned the duty of stepping up security during the Eid-el-Fitr celebrations.

He also directed supervisory AIGs and their respective CPs to ensure the thorough deployment of officers and resources to critical locations, particularly Eid Prayer Grounds and recreational centers, in order to instill confidence among citizens and fun seekers alike.

The IGP also charged officers and men of the Force to conduct comprehensive assessments of areas prone to threats, implement rigorous stop-and-search procedures, conduct raids on identified black spots, and employ other anti-crime strategies aimed at maintaining peace and ensuring public safety throughout the country.

While emphasising the importance of professionalism, the IGP cautioned deployed personnel to remain vigilant and respect citizens’ fundamental rights as they fulfill their duties with utmost decorum and alertness.

The IGP enjoined members of the public to be law-abiding, adhere to security tips and respect law enforcement agents deployed at strategic locations for protection of lives and property, and general public safety across the country.

The Inspector General of Police urged Muslim faithful to celebrate and embrace the spirit of the occasion while remaining vigilant and reporting all suspicious activities and persons to the police.