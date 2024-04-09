The Association of Local Governments of Nigeria Taraba state chapter has felicitated with Muslim faithfuls across the country for a successful completion of this year’s Ramadan fast.

The chairman of the association Aminu Hassan in a statement made available to journalists in Jalingo congratulates Governor Agbu Kefas as he witnessed his first Ramadan celebration in office.

He explains that during the holy month Governor kefas undoubtedly inspired hope, unity, and progress within the Muslim community and beyond as well as fostering harmony, understanding, and development in Taraba State

He prays to God to continue to guide and bless the governor with needed wisdom, strength, and compassion in services to the people of Taraba State.

He encouraged the Muslim Ummah across the state, to reflect on the profound significance of the spiritual journey in Islam as they bid farewell to the sacred month of Ramadan and celebrate the completion of fasting.