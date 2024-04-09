The Ogun State Police Command has confirmed that some parts of the state will witness increased roadblocks and patrol to checkmate any form of criminalities during the Eid-el-Fitri period.

The command also said that its operatives have been deployed to man the praying grounds while also collaborating with other security agencies to ensure the safety of lives and properties during the festive period.

The state Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alamutu, has therefore directed supervisory Area Commanders to render hourly situation reports to the state command throughout the celebrations.

The spokesperson of the state police command, SP Omolola Odutola, disclosed this in a statement made available to journalists on Tuesday.

She said, “Policemen have been drafted to man critical flashpoints from April 8, 2024, with a heavy presence of security personnel conducting barricaded stop and searches in areas like Kemta, Bamboo, Onigarri, Odeda, Long Bridge, Alapako, Ogunmakin, Foursquare, Straight gate.”

Appealing for cooperation from the members of the public, the command said “Visitors entering into the Gateway State should expect thorough checks for security purposes and are enjoined to exercise patience as there will be few checks and checkpoints deliberately created for the security pleasures of residents”.

She said, “Prayer grounds will witness deployment of specialised units who will man the gates. Explosive Ordnance Disposal, Counter Terrorism, and Mobile Police will be visible at praying grounds, all strategically placed to curb attacks and ward off criminals.

“Other security agencies in collaboration with the Ogun State Police Command will be on patrol of the Lagos Ibadan expressway, as well as Sagamu Benin highway, Kara long bridge, will remain on surveillance by the Divisional Police Officers in their respective area of jurisdiction.”

People accessing point-of-sale locations, eateries, lounges, restaurants, and hotels are among the soft targets of the criminals who have been urged to be alert and secure their valuables in order not to fall victim to the schemes of the undesirable elements.