Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has admonished Nigerians to have hope for a better Nigeria with prayers from both Christian and Muslim faithful.He also commended the peaceful co-existence among the various religious bodies in the state, which has paved the way for the seamless governance in the Gateway State.

The Governor in a statement to mark the Eid-el-Fitri festival assured that with the various interventions by both the federal and state governments, Nigerians will soon come out of their current economic predicaments.

He highlighted various interventions his administration has made since the economic challenges began, including the latest distribution of food palliatives and the ‘Educash’ transfers, which, he said, were aimed at lessening the burden on the citizens of the state.

He acknowledged the support of religious bodies to the success of his administration, even as he preached love, understanding, unity, and peaceful co-existence among the people of the state.

He called on Muslims to let the lessons of the holy month of Ramadan, including patience, self-discipline, love for one another and kindness, guide their daily lives.

He said: “I extend my warmest congratulations to our Muslim brothers and sisters on the occasion of the celebrations of Eid-el-Fitri. May this significant celebration of Ramadan’s end bring you and your families abundant blessings, love, peace, and unity.

“Let us take a moment to reflect on the lessons learnt throughout the holy month of Ramadan and allow the spirit of Eid to guide our actions towards compassion, kindness, and understanding. Together, may we continue to build a thriving community where everyone feels valued and included.”