Governor of Kaduna State, Uba Sani has extended heartfelt felicitations to Muslims, stressing the profound values of charity, compassion, and cooperation showcased during Ramadan.

In response to mounting security concerns, the governor is advocating for collective prayers as a means to combat terrorism, banditry, and insurgency.

He also affirmed his administration’s steadfast support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s endeavors aimed at stabilizing the nation’s economy and security landscape.

The governor also underlines Kaduna State’s unwavering commitment to combating criminal groups, citing recent successes in obtaining the release of kidnapped schoolchildren.