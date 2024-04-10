Nigeria’s First Lady and Wife of President, Oluremi Tinubu has rejoiced with the Muslims in on the occasion of completion of the Holy Month of Ramadan.

She enjoined Muslims to sustain the good deeds exhibited during the Holy Month, adding that Ramadan is a period of reformation and the teachings of how to live a selfless and godly life.

The first Lady in a statement added, “The lessons learnt during the one month of fasting should not be eroded on the altar of celebration. We should be modest in our celebration and continue to extend love to others. Our kindness to one another and service to humanity should extend beyond the month of Ramadan. Let us sustain those virtues of self-purification, sacrifice, self-discipline, and being compassionate to fellow Nigerians.”

Senator Oluremi Tinubu commended the women folks for their sacrifice of preparing meals for the family and generally taking care of the home front during the holy month of Ramadan, while asking the youth to shun negative acts but channel their energies positively and join hands with the government towards achieving a greater nation.