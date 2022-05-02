Eid-el-Fitr: COAS felicitates with troops, encourages them to remain loyal, apolitical

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya, has felicitated with troops of the Nigerian Army on the occasion of Eid-El-Fitr.

Presenting his Goodwill message to personnel across all NA formations and units, the COAS specially recognized and appreciated their sacrifices and commitment in various ongoing operations nationwide.

The COAS urged officers and soldiers to use the holy month of Ramadan to reflect on the importance of loyalty, obedience, and sacrifice, emphasizing that the season offers a unique opportunity to re-examine and re-adjust efforts toward fulfilling their constitutional roles in order to justify Nigerians’ faith in them.

He charged field commanders to redouble their efforts in ongoing operations, adding that the best Sallah gift he expects from them is to eliminate as many bandits, kidnappers and terrorists as possible, and recover as much weapons and ammunition from criminal elements.

General Yahaya used the medium to pay special tributes to commanders and troops who gave the ultimate sacrifice in the defense of the fatherland.

He highlighted that training and the welfare of personnel and their families will continue to be prioritized under his leadership. The COAS stated that this informed his determination to improve medical facilities and services, while ensuring that treatment of personnel and their families, particularly those wounded in action, continues to receive support and special vocational training to help them cope with their new health status and overcome associated psychological trauma.

As the electioneering season approaches, he urged officers and troops to be apolitical and professional in carrying out their constitutional responsibilities. He advised them to safeguard the country’s democracy and avoid being entangled in politics.

General Yahaya wished all Nigerians a good Eid-el-Fitr and thanked President Muhammadu Buhari, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, and all Nigerians for their unwavering support for the Nigerian Army in carrying out its constitutional mandate.