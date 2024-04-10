Chief of Army staff, lieutenant general Taoreed Lagbaja has held Eid-el-Fitr Luncheon with men of the 1 division, Nigerian Army as part of the Sallah festivities.

The Army chief was represented by the commander 1 division of Nigerian Army major General MLD Saraso at the forward operation base in Sarkinpawa

General Lagbaja stated that the luncheon aims to recognize the men of the 1 Division for their dedication to combating insecurity and ensuring a safe environment for the people.

In support of civil-military operations, the 31st Artillery Brigade also restored a block of classrooms at Dangulu Primary School, which the army is now using as a base.

The commander of the 1st division promised to upgrade the classroom to improve learning.

Bags of rice were also donated to the vigilante corps that supports military operations in the area, which would strengthen inter-agency cooperation.