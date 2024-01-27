Nigeria’s Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja, has arrived in Mangu, the headquarters of the Council area, to see for himself and assess the level of destruction caused following violent clashes in the area.

The military operatives in the area were recently accused of compromising their operation against the natives by some individuals.

The Army Chief is expected to address the allegations brought against their operation in the area by the locals.

More details will follow shortly.