Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd) has charged men and officers of the agency to shun any enticement that conflicts with the ethos of their profession as anti-narcotic operatives.



Marwa gave the charge on Saturday 27th January 2024 in Jos Plateau state during the graduation ceremony of members of the Strike Force elite corps in the agency. “Here is my appeal to each of you: Shun any enticement that conflicts with the ethos of your profession as an anti-narcotic operative. Anything that would compromise your discipline and dedication to duty should be avoided. As an anti-narcotic officer, you bear a huge obligation to remain incorruptible in the face of any temptation that might be sprung on you by drug traffickers and barons”, the NDLEA boss who was represented by the Director, Special Duties/Commander, Strike Force, Deputy Commander General of Narcotics, DCGN Ahmed Ningi told the officers.

According to him, “To the Strike Force operatives, I want you to be mindful that today is a milestone in your professional career in the Agency. This specialised training and the skills acquired therefrom will undoubtedly enhance your competence in the special role you will be playing for the Agency in the war against illicit drugs.

“It is important that I remind you that as the Agency scales its operation against illicit drugs trafficking, your service will become increasingly essential to the successful attainment of our organisational goals. The special nature of your training requires that you serve as a force multiplier for the conventional NDLEA staff in the field.

“Moreover, the progress report I received, including the on-the-spot assessment, confirmed that the objective of the course has been achieved. Therefore, as you graduate today, I urge you not to rest on your oars, as your competence will be tested from time to time by challenges that will recur in your career as an anti-narcotic operative.

“It is gratifying to note that you have been exposed to classroom and outdoor exercises in line with the current challenges. You are, therefore, urged to consolidate the knowledge gained and apply it judiciously in your various commands. Generally, I am hopeful that the benefits of the course will reflect positively on your performance in the field.”

Explaining the significance of the elite force within the agency, Marwa said “We have great expectations of the Strike Force, one of NDLEA’s tactical creations in 2021. The Strike Force adds strength and purpose to our drug supply reduction effort by reinforcing officers and men of NDLEA who have to work in dangerous terrain while carrying out their duties.

“The merit of having the Strike Force was evident in February 2023 when, on two occasions, the Agency was able to successfully carry out raids, seizures, and destruction of a significant amount of psychotropic substances in territories that in the past were hostile and almost out of bounds for anti-narcotic officers.

“In Ondo and Ekiti States, for instance, 255 hectares of cannabis farms were destroyed across five local government areas in a seven-day operation.

Similarly, in Lagos State, a notorious drug den in Patey, Lagos Island, was successfully raided in broad daylight, with over 5,000kg of cannabis and other assorted drugs seized, along with the arrest of the drug kingpin and six other suspects. Both operations were dangerous, but the Strike Force provided the needed cover, repelled mob attacks, and ensured our officers and men performed their duties safely.”

He said the success of the course could not have been possible without the commitment of the training facilitators and the NDLEA team of instructors. “We wish to thank the management and team of the Citizenship and Leadership Centre for providing the atmosphere for obstacle crossing and other challenging aspects of the training. I say thank you for your efforts and sacrifices towards the successful completion of the course”

In his welcome remarks, the Commandant of the NDLEA Academy, Jos, DCGN Hamza Umar commended the leadership of the agency for exposing officers and men of the agency to continuous training home and abroad. He asked the graduands not to take the privilege for granted.