IGP Usman Alkali Baba, CFR, has urged Nigerian children to avoid criminal activities and other perilous and destructive attitudes that many of today’s youth are prone to.

The IGP who was represented by the Force spokesperson, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, stated this today at the 5th edition of the Rainbow Art Unlocking Creativity, held at Cyprian Ekwensi Art and Culture Centre, Area 10, Garki, Abuja, today 22nd May, 2023

The program, which provided a platform for Primary School Pupils and secondary school students to showcase their innate talents, was chaired by the Minister of Education Hon. Adamu Adamu, and also had in attendance other heads of Ministries and Parastatals as well as media houses.

Speaking at the art exhibition and award-giving ceremony, the IGP attributed the decline in young people’s creativity in this nation to their exposure to and participation in social vices including drug abuse, cultism, and the excessive pursuit of filthy money at all costs. Therefore, he exhorted the pupils and students present to abstain from all social vices, search within, and tap into their intrinsic creative potential for growth both personally and nationally.

IGP Usman commended all the participating teens for their extraordinary creative exploits despite seemingly opposing socio-economic factors. He also expressed his gratitude to the event’s organizers – National Gallery of Arts, for providing the young chaps with a stage on which to showcase their God-given abilities and for recognizing them accordingly.