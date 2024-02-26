The Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, has called on Nigerians, particularly the youths, to take the advantage of ‘second chance’ opportunities in the Police Campaign Against Cultism and Other Vices (POCACOV) initiatives.

The IGP’s position was made known by the newly appointed National Coordinator for POCACOV, CSP Olabisi Okuwobi, when she featured on Police Radio 99.1FM, Abuja.

She said that the IGP has deep interest in the welfare of Nigerian youths, hence his efforts to strengthen POCACOV’s capacity with best international practices in preventive policing principles.

“IGP Egbetokun thereby calls on cultists to renounce their membership in unlawful groups and surrender their weapons.

“The IGP promises to facilitate a new lease of life to vulnerable criminals and give them the opportunity to become better citizens again,” she stated further.

With the new initiatives, the IGP is convinced that the root causes of crime will be better addressed while it will also be more cost effective than dealing with a full-blown criminality.

The Police Campaign Against Cultism and Other Vices will also exhibit empathy and emotional intelligence through which advocacy, awareness creation, sensitization and re-orientation via communities and school outreaches, among others, will be carried out.

The POCACOV initiatives aim at the implementation of targeted strategies to combat cultism, misuse and abuse of drugs, crime and social vices through preventive measures, proactive community engagement, in-depth collaboration with educational institutions, sports, entertainment industry, digital media circles, youth development and enhanced rehabilitation to foster positive police-community relations and trust-building mechanisms for the NPF.

The POCACOV National Coordinator equally enjoined perpetrators of other vices other than cultism to take advantage of the hand of friendship stretched by the police and shun unlawful practices. She revealed that POCACOV is a strong community policing and public relations tool that is very dear to the Inspector General and the Public Relations Unit of the NPF.

POCACOV promises to be resolute in rescuing youths from the jugular grip of cultism.