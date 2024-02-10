The Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, has approved the appointment of Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) Olabisi Okuwobi as the new National Coordinator for the Police Campaign Against Cultism and Other Vices (POCACOV), and appointment of Coordinators for the six Geopolitical zones across the country for effectiveness which will surely enhance non-kinetic approach to addressing common security challenges in the country.

The decision, which forms part of a broader organizational restructuring, aims to bolster the campaign’s effectiveness in crime prevention through developmental initiatives and human relations.

CSP Okuwobi boasts a rich academic background, holding a Master of Arts in Peace and Conflict Studies from the University of Ibadan.

She is actively engaged with revered professional bodies such as the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP), Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and the International Public Relations Association (IPRA). With over two decades of experience within the Nigeria Police Force, including a notable tenure as a Police Information Officer with the United Nations Missions in Liberia, Police Public Relations Officer for Delta, Benue, and Oyo States, Okuwobi has demonstrated versatility across various policing domains.

Acknowledged for her exceptional contributions, Okuwobi has received numerous awards and accolades throughout her career including the UN Award of Commendation for Outstanding Performance, the Red Cross Award of Honour, and Legislative Award for Outstanding Performance amongst others.

Her prowess in crime fighting and innovative leadership has earned her widespread recognition and admiration.

Given her distinguished career and expertise in law enforcement and public relations, CSP Okuwobi is well-equipped to lead POCACOV into its next phase. In her role as National Coordinator, she will spearhead the implementation of targeted strategies to combat cultism, misuse, and abuse of drugs, crime, and social vices through preventive measures.

Emphasizing proactive community engagement, Okuwobi will focus on initiatives within educational institutions, sports, entertainment industry, digital media circles, and youth development to foster positive police-community relations and trust-building mechanisms for the NPF.

The Inspector General of Police, therefore, urges Okuwobi to explore innovative crime prevention strategies and engage a diverse range of stakeholders, including community leaders, educational institutions, youth organizations and partners, foreign and domestic, who have been supporting the vision of the campaign over the years.

By cultivating partnerships and facilitating dialogue, POCACOV, under Okuwobi’s stewardship, will advance the vision of a people-friendly Police Force, ensuring a safer environment for all Nigerians.

