The Nigerian Navy has arrested 10 suspects with a vessel containing products suspected to be crude oil of about 1052 tones.

Addressing journalists at the Nigerian Navy Forward Operating Base, Ibaka in Mbo Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom, the Commander of Nigerian Navy Ship Jubilee, Commodore Madumom Ide, explained that the vessel was arrested by NNS Orji and handed over to NNS Jubilee, which was kept at the Forward Operation Base in Ibaka.

Commodore Ide said the vessel has capacity to carry 1,052 tonnes translating to over 7,000 barrels of oil.

He decried the level of economic sabotage carried out by the suspects while assuring Nigerians that the Navy is committed to bringing to an end illegal activities in the Maritime sector, adding that the suspects would be handed over to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission for further investigation and prosecution.