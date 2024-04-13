Two suspects are currently in the custody of the Nigerian Navy in Bayelsa State, having been apprehended for crude oil theft.

The Nigerian Navy Ship ‘Soroh’ also found more than 12 thousand gallons of suspected stolen crude oil disguised in a sewage truck, as well as bags of unlawfully refined products.

The Commander, NNS Soroh, Commodore Nanmar Lakan, says the arrest was made by a patrol team under the operation Delta Sanity.

The commander also issued a warning to oil thieves working near the base operations area.

Although just assuming office on the 19 of February, Commodore Lakan expressed determination to end all forms of criminality within the maritime environment.

