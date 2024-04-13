The Nigerian Security and civil defence corps (NSCDC) in Imo State has arrested illegal miners at a community in Ehime Mbano local government area of the State for excavating sands without authorization.

Parading the suspects in Owerri the Imo State capital, the State Commandant of NSCDC Matthew Ovye said his men also uncovered an illegal oil bunkering site in Ohaji-Egbema local government area.

According to the Commandant, NSCDC in Imo State is not relenting in its efforts to bring to justice economic saboteurs.