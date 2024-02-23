The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence corps in Imo State has arrested two suspects who allegedly involve in “one chance” crime.

Parading the suspects suspects in Owerri the capital, NSCDC Commandant in Imo State, Matthew Ovye said his men arrested them along Okigwe road attempting to forcefully dispossess a second year student of the Imo State University of her belongings.

According to him, the suspects use charms on their unsuspecting victim and were about to lure her into carting away her belongings before luck ran out of them.