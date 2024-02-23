Aviation security experts have endorsed the readiness of the Gateway International Airport, Iperu, Ogun State for commencement of operations.

They made this known during their visit to the Airport where they inspected facilities on ground, especially in the area of safety and security.

As Ogun State Government prepares for the take off of commercial operations at the Gateway International Airport, Iperu, aviation security experts have endorsed the facilities provided at the airport.

They say they are impressed with what they have seen and it shows that the state is set for full operation, as it has provided necessary security and safety measures.

While taking them round different sections of the airport, the Commissioner for works in Ogun State, Ade Akinsanya said Governor Dapo Abiodun has done a lot in ensuring that the Airport becomes the best in the country with other unique features.

He said the runway of the airport is more than 4klm, built in a location that is accessible to major expressways in the country and closer to the special agro processing zone.

He said with the endorsement of the aviation security experts representing different sections, and the final inspection and approval of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority which they are expecting to come up in the next few weeks, the airport is ready and Governor Dapo Abiodun is providing all the needed support for the take off.