The Independent National Electoral Commission in Ogun State and the Nigerian Police have assured residents that all is set for the smooth conduct of the Governorship and State Assembly Elections in the state.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner, Niyi Ijalaye and the Commissioner of Police, Frank Mba made this know while speaking about the level of preparedness for the exercise in the State.

Few hours to the official commencement of the 2023 Governorship and State Assembly Elections in Ogun, the Independent National Electoral Commission is confident of better outing based on the level of the preparedness of the commission.

Advertisement

The INEC has deployed sensitive and non-sensitive materials to all the 20 local government areas in the State.

While assuring the residents that the commission is well prepared for the exercise this time, the Resident Electoral Commissioner in Ogun State say most of the observations raised during the Presidential and National Assembly Elections have been taken cared of.

Speaking on security situation and how to maintain peace during the exercise, the Commissioner of Police, Ogun State Command, Frank Mba says proper deployment has been made.

Advertisement

He said his men have been trained on how to protect the electorate, election materials and facilities, observers, media among others.

The Assistant Inspector General of Police in Charge of zone 2, comprises of Lagos and Ogun, Biodun Alabi had earlier paid a visit to the state to access the level of preparedness and to motive the personnel deployed.

Advertisement

POLICE ON RIVERS ELECTION SECURITY

The Assistant Inspector General of Police in Rivers state has assured residents of the state of adequate security before, during and after the election.

Advertisement

AIG Kayode Egbetokun gave this assurance while addressing journalists in the state on Thursday.

It’s the last phase of the 2023 elections and in Rivers state, all appears ready for the Governorship and State Assembly polls

Posted to the state’s police headquarters for a smooth conduct of Saturday elections is the Assistant Inspector General of police, Kayode Egbetokun.

Advertisement

Speaking with journalists on their level of preparedness for the exercise, he says the crisis recorded at the last presidential elections have been duly noted and assured residents of massive deployment of security apparatus to forestall any possible threats to a successful conduct of the Governorship and State Assembly elections on Saturday.

Mr Egbetokun says the restriction of vehicular movement order will be strictly enforced while also warning against the spread of fake news and hate speeches that can deepen tension.

Of the 319 wards in the 23 local government areas of Rivers state, electorate have just one duty, to choose candidates of their choice.

Advertisement

EBONYI PEACE ACCORD

The Independent National Electoral Commission in Ebonyi state is putting finishing touches to their arrangements to ensure a hitch-free election this is coming as the Commission distributes materials and also met with political parties in the state.

Advertisement

With over 1.5million registered voters waiting to cast their ballot come Saturday, the Independent National Electoral Commission in the state says they are gearing up for a better outing than the presidential and National Assembly election

The Central Bank of Nigeria is experiencing high activities with Electoral officers waiting patiently for their turn

From there to INEC office.

Advertisement

The Resident Electoral Commissioner is meeting with political parties candidates in the state.

Its a follow-up meeting to a peace accord signed earlier.

For the Police, politicians should play fair and not endanger the lives of their supporters

Advertisement

The political parties also had their concerns.

Saturday elections and its outcome would show if this meeting had any postive impact on the political parties

Advertisement