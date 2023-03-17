The Independent National Electoral Commission in Jigawa state says there will be instant uploading of election results on its Result Viewing Portal, IReV, from the polling units on Saturday.

The Commission also says it has relieved all indicted ad hoc staff in the Presidential and National Assembly election of their appointments.

Hours to the conduct of the Governorship and State Houses of Assembly election, the Jigawa state INEC says all is set for a hitch free exercise.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner in the state, Mohammed Bashar, discloses sensitive and non sensitive materials have been effectively deployed.

He says the commission has worked round the clock to ensure the challenges that characterised the last election do not recur, especially as it relates to instant uploading of election results

He discloses that all those with infractions in the last February 25th election are now facing prosecution

The streets of Dutse are calm on the eve of the election.

Many motorists are caught up in long winding queues at filling stations just as many residents go about their daily business activities without let or hindrance.

In the midst of the hustle and bustle, eligible voters, including the physically challenged, express readiness to cast their ballots on Saturday after last week’s postponement.

OGUN INEC_POLICE READY FOR SATURDAY’S ELECTIONS IN OGUN

The Independent National Electoral Commission in Ogun State and the Nigerian Police have assured residents that all is set for the smooth conduct of the Governorship and State Assembly Elections in the state.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner, Niyi Ijalaye and the Commissioner of Police, Frank Mba made this know while speaking about the level of preparedness for the exercise in the State.

Few hours to the official commencement of the 2023 Governorship and State Assembly Elections in Ogun, the Independent National Electoral Commission is confident of better outing based on the level of the preparedness of the commission.

The INEC has deployed sensitive and non-sensitive materials to all the 20 local government areas in the State.

While assuring the residents that the commission is well prepared for the exercise this time, the Resident Electoral Commissioner in Ogun State say most of the observations raised during the Presidential and National Assembly Elections have been taken cared of.

Speaking on security situation and how to maintain peace during the exercise, the Commissioner of Police, Ogun State Command, Frank Mba says proper deployment has been made.

He said his men have been trained on how to protect the electorate, election materials and facilities, observers, media among others.

The Assistant Inspector General of Police in Charge of zone 2, comprises of Lagos and Ogun, Biodun Alabi had earlier paid a visit to the state to access the level of preparedness and to motive the personnel deployed.

EBONYI PEACE ACCORD

The Independent National Electoral Commission in Ebonyi state is putting finishing touches to their arrangements to ensure a hitch-free election this is coming as the Commission distributes materials and also met with political parties in the state.

With over 1.5million registered voters waiting to cast their ballot come Saturday, the Independent National Electoral Commission in the state says they are gearing up for a better outing than the presidential and National Assembly election

The Central Bank of Nigeria is experiencing high activities with Electoral officers waiting patiently for their turn

From there to inec office.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner is meeting with political parties candidates in the state.

Its a follow-up meeting to a peace accord signed earlier.

For the Police, politicians should play fair and not endanger the lives of their supporters

The political parties also had their concerns.

Saturday elections and its outcome would show if this meeting had any postive impact on the political parties

