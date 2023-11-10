Ahead of Saturday’s Bayelsa state governorship election, the electorate have expressed readiness to vote for the candidate of their choice as they urge security agencies to ensure peace in all eight Local Government areas.

As the Saturday 11th of November Governorship poll in Bayelsa state draws near eligible voters are eager to exercise their franchise and vote for a governor that will improve their lives

with five of eight local government areas identified as security flashpoints, the people are calling for a peaceful environment to enable come to vote.

Meanwhile, Deputy Inspector General of police in charge of the department of information and communication technology, Daniel Sokari-Pedro has assured residents in Bayelsa state that Saturday’s election will be peaceful although he noted that five of the eight local governments are flashpoints.

At a stakeholders meeting in Yenagoa, the DIG stated that in spite of the volatility of these local governments, the police are committed to a free, fair and credible election.

DIG Daniel Sokari-Pedro inspected the guard of honour at the police command headquarters in Yenagoa.

After a short briefing with a fraction of the 27,000 officers to be deployed to the eight local governments for Saturday’s election, the DIG held a meeting with representatives of the Bayelsa state traditional rulers council, members of the christian and muslim community, election observers and senior officers of the police force.

Raising security concerns from the three senatorial districts, the DIG acknowledged that the cycle of election every four years makes Bayelsa a volatile state, with Sagbama, Nembe, Southern Ijaw, Brass and kolokuma Okpokuma five of the eight local governments considered flashpoints.

In response to the DIG’s riot act, the traditional rulers are expecting a peaceful electoral process, they say they will judge the police’s readiness after the Saturday’s election.