DIG Johnson Kokumo becomes new DIG FCID

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, psc (+), NPM, fdc, has ordered the posting of DIG Johnson Babatunde Kokumo, psc(+). mni, to Force Criminal Investigations Department (FCID) as the new Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of the Department.

DIG Johnson Babatunde Kokumo joined the Nigeria Police Force in 1988 as a Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police. He holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Sociology from the University of Maiduguri in Borno State, as well as a Master’s Degree in Sociology with a specialization in Criminology from the University of Lagos.

He has participated in a number of specialised and strategic courses both within and outside of Nigeria, including the Forensic Science and Application of Forensic and DNA Skills Course at the University of Benin. He was also a participant in the Senior Executive Course 41, 2019, held at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) in Kuru, Jos, Plateau State.

He has also served in numerous operational, investigative, and administrative capacities within the Force, including Commanding Officer, 16 Police Mobile Force, Abeokuta; Deputy Commissioner of Police, General Investigations, FCID; and Deputy Commissioner of Police, General Investigations, FCID, Commissioner of Police in both the Edo and Osun State Commands, as well as Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Federal Operations and the Zone 2 Command in Lagos. He was the DIG in charge of the Department of Research and Planning at Force Headquarters in Abuja till his recent transfer.

His posting is with immediate effect.