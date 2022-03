The House of Representatives has appealed to Nigerians not to bear arms as suggested by the House Leader. Alhassan Ado-Doguwa.

House Spokesman, Benjamin Kalu, made the appeal while addressing parliamentary reporters after plenary on Thursday.

He describes the Leader’s outburst as a personal opinion and not a reflection of the position of the parliament.

Benjamin Kalu says the Constitution would have to be amended for Nigerians to carry arms in defence of their lives and properties