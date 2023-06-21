Road Transport Association of Nigeria, RTEAN is asking Nigerians to bear with government on the issue of fuel subsidy removal.

They say it’s a necessary policy that will favor them in the future.

The association says it’s working out favorable means to minimise the cost of transportation in the country.

The era of fuel subsidy is over, but the effect of this policy is still being felt by Nigerians.

Advertisement

With this in mind, the road transport employers Association of Nigeria is working on ways to cushion the effect of fuel subsidy removal on the cost of transportation.

The association is also asking the Lagos state government to wade into the lingering disputes between its members and the parks and garage administrators committee.

This follows a dissolution of the Lagos state parks and garage association by the national industrial courts in Lagos.

Residents in Lagos are hoping the transport groups will get their acts together and keep the peace in Lagos.