The People’s Democratic Party in Imo State has accused seven officials who left the party for APC of embezzling 1.4 million naira Presidential campaign funds meant for Imo State during the last election.

Speaking to Journalists in Owerri the Imo State capital, the party’s financial Secretary Bede Ojimadu said no matter how far they run, all legal means will be followed to ensure they are prosecuted.

The party noted that its various organs across the state are still intact and expressed optimism to win the November Governorship election in Imo State.

