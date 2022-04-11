Many Injured, One Arrested As hoodlums Attack Residence of defected PDP chieftain

Hoodlums have reportedly attacked the residence of a former chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, Bisi Olopeyan few hours after the politician joined the New Nigeria Peoples Party.

TVC News learnt that residents thought it was an armed robbery attack as it wasn’t far from the scene of Idi Ape armed robbery incident that happened in February.

One of the hoodlums who was caught while trying to flee with his accomplices was found with an identity card belonging to the Park Management System.

Another tug was also reportedly killed and whisked away by his fleeing gang members, while the arrested hoodlum has since been handed over to the police