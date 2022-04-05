Six NURTW members injured in Ondo as hoodlums attack park

Six members of the Nigeria Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) have been attacked by hoodlums at the Ondo Road Park in Akure, the state capital on Monday.

They were inflicted with injuries by the thugs who came in two buses.

The incident came few hours after the leadership of park managers were inaugurated at the governor’s office, Alagbaka in Akure.

The six victims are currently receiving treatment at an hospital in Akure.

They sustained various degrees of injuries as a result of machete cuts.

When contacted, spokesperson of the state police command, Funmilayo Odunlami said the case has not been reported