Oyo state police command has confirmed the death of one police officer in a clash that happened between suspected “yahoo boys”and some policemen at Moniya area in Akinyele local government of Ibadan.

According to a statement by the command’s public relations officer, Adewale Osifeso, the body of the deceased has been deposited at the State Morgue for Post-mortem while Seven persons were arrested alongside.

The police stated that preliminary Investigation reveals that, the Patrol team while acting on credible intelligence through visible policing duties extended their presence around major black spots, highways and major roads along the axis.

The operatives on patrol led by one Inspector Stanley Ikhine, flagged-down an Ash colored Lexus 350 Jeep with a faintly inscribed worn-off number further arousing suspicion from the Officers on watch.

In the process, the vehicle initially slowed down in compliance with the directive before eventually picking up speed and dashing off to evade the officers on duty.

This action led to a chase by the officers in a bid to establish further clarity of facts.

A few meters away from the initial stoppage point, the Lexus Jeep veered off the road to a nearby garage, driving directly into the waiting hands of hoodlums who were also collaborators in the criminal process, thereby not only obstructing the officers from discharging their duties but as well aiding the escape of the SUV and its Occupants.

The hoodlums then attacked the Officers unprovoked and attempted forcefully dragging a rifle from one of the officers which led to a shot been discharged from the barrel during the process of the struggle.

According to the statement, Sadly, the gallant officer paid the supreme price, suffering a heavy blow to his skull inflicted by one of the hoodlums while preventing them from dispossessing him off his firearm.

In another development, Mr Osifeso explained that the commissioner of police, CP Williams Adebowale has ordered discreet investigation into circumstances that led to the arrest of Mr John Alabi, the Oyo State Correspondent of Silverbird Television who was allegedly apprehended by operatives in the heat of the Incident.