Bureau De Change Operators in Kano State have appealed to the Federal Government to also enlist them in the free foreign exchange trade policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

The BDC Operators are calling on the Government to authorize them, like commercial banks, to also sell forex at a market-determined rate.

The Chairman of Al-Amanat Bureau De Change Association, Sani Dada, who spoke exclusively to TVC, urged the apex bank to allow them to participate in the new policy.

Sani Dada noted that Bureau De Change operators, when granted access, will relate cordially with travelers when the need for Business or Personal Travel Allowance arises.

