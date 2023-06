The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau has begun investigation into the boat accident that occurred on Monday night in Patigi kwara state.

D.G of the NSIB Akin Olateru, who made this known says at least 250 passengers were on the boat. 106 fatalities recorded, 144 passengers rescued so far.

Wants general public to come up with pictures and videos that can assist investigation.

Investigations should be concluded in a few weeks and would be made public.