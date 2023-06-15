Zamfara State Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State is expected to meet with President Bola Tinubu at the presidential Villa Abuja over the resurgence of Banditry and Kidnapping in the state.

While in Abuja, Governor Lawal will meet with top brass of the Nation’s Security Agencies to solicit their support in his Continious search to restore peace in all troubled Communities and highways

The meeting with the president and other critical stakeholders is part of the Governor’s three day official engagements in Abuja

A press statement signed by the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Broadcast Media Press and Public affairs, Ja’afaru Kaura says the Governor will also attend the National Economic Council (NEC) meeting while in

“Disturbed by the resurgence of killings, kidnappings, and wanton destruction of innocent people’s properties across Zamfara State, Governor Dauda Lawal left Gusau the state capital to Abuja for three (3) day official engagements” the statement reads.

” He is expected to meet with President Bola Ahmad Tinubu to further discuss on areas of collaboration and strategy between the Zamfara State and the Federal Government on how best to end the protracted security situation bedeviling the growth and development of our State”

The hardworking Governor will also seek audience with the top brass of Security Agencies in the country to solicit their support and cooperation in both kinetic and non-kinetic approaches to end this carnage in the State”

The Zamfara G overnor Lawal had last monday held a closed-door meeting with the General officer commanding eight (8) division of the Nigerian Army in Gusau on ways to combat the spate of killings, kidnappings and destruction of Properties in the State

The move by the Zamfara Governor is coming amid bandits attack, Kidnappings and the Successes recorded by security operatives by destroying Bandit camps.

Communities in Zamfara are again experiencing attack by armed Bandits and kidnappers since the Commencement of this year’s rainy season.