Zamfara state Governor, Dauda Lawal has described the court of appeal’s verdict on governorship Election as a temporary setback.A three-judge appellate court panel declared the Zamfara State governorship election inconclusive and ordered a rerun in three local government areas.

The local government Councils are Maradun, Birnin-Magaji and Bukkuyum

A press statement signed by Governor Dauda Lawal’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, says the Governor was elected as a result of the peoples dissatisfaction with the status quo in Zamfara State.

The outcome of the governorship election on March 18 according to the statement, accurately represents the people’s yearning for a shift towards positive development and progress.

“The ruling by the Appeal Court is a temporary setback, However, I remain optimistic that the collective decision of the people will ultimately prevail” the statement read.

“We will emerge victorious. Our unwavering determination and steadfast commitment leave no room for doubt or fear at all” The Gov. Assures

“We faced numerous challenges on the road to victory in the last election. But let me assure our people that we are fully committed to going to great lengths to retain this widely acclaimed mandate” he added

Dr. Dauda Lawal Enjoin the people and his supporters to remain calm as he is sure of Victory

“I want to call on the people of Zamfara to remain calm. Our legal team is thoroughly reviewing the verdict. We will follow through with the necessary actions to achieve a just outcome”.