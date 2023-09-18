Governor Dauda Lawal has described the affirmation of his election victory as a confirmation of the will of the good people of Zamfara State.

Governor Dauda Lawal emerged victorious in the March Governorship election by defeating the incumbent with a decisive victory.

The Spokesperson to the Governor, Sulaiman Bala Idris, in a statement on Monday in Gusau, stressed that the tribunal’s verdict represents the will and decision of the people.

Advertisement

He said: “A moment ago, Dauda Lawal was affirmed as the winner of the March 18, 2023, Governorship election by the Zamfara Governorship election tribunal sitting in Sokoto.

“The judgement was not surprising but rather an affirmation of the collective decision made by the unwavering people of Zamfara.

“Governor Dauda Lawal emerged victorious in the governorship election with an impressive margin of 65,750 votes.

Advertisement

“Let it be known that this victory belongs to all the people of Zamfara, not just the Governor and his party.

“The judgement would encourage Governor Lawal to continue with his resolve to fulfil his mandate and work tirelessly to ensure that the people of Zamfara State experience the benefits of good governance.

“Governor Dauda Lawal’s rescue mission, which began on May 29th after his administration was sworn in, has already made remarkable strides in improving security, education, infrastructure, and agriculture.