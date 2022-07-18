Oyo Assembly confirms Bayo Lawal as Deputy Governor

Oyo state House of Assembly has confirmed the Chairman of Oyo state Housing Corporation Bayo Lawal as the New Deputy Governor of the state.

The Announcement was made by the Oyo state Speaker of House of Assembly Adebo Ogundoyin during a plenary session.

Advertisement

The announcement was made shortly after the Governor of Oyo state Seyi Makinde nominated Bayo Lawal for approval by the House.

The House had earlier impeached Rauf Olaniyan as the Deputy Governor after being found guilty of the allegations leveled against him.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bayo Lawal is the current Chairman of the Oyo state Housing Corporation and the current running mate of the Governor.

He was also the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice during the administration of former Oyo State Governor, Alhaji Lam Adeshina.

Advertisement

He was a member of the now moribund Allaince For Democracy.

He was recently announced as the running mate of Governor Seyi Makinde for the 2023 Election, a move many Political Observers have seen coming in the State for a long time.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The move which was foreseen by the former Deputy Governor, Engineer Rauf Aderemi Olaniyan, prompting him to defect to the All Progressives Congress his original party before his defection to the African Democratic Congress and later emerging as the deputy Governor following an all parties alliance against the All Progressives Congress that led to the PDP’s win in the 2019 General Election in Oyo State.

The former Deputy Governor had a Cat and Mouse relationship with Governor Seyi Makinde since their emergence after the election with rumours initially rife after about 6 months into their tenure of an impeachment move by loyalists of the State Governopr Seyi Makinde against him.

Advertisement

He survived this due to what some observers tagged as his good standing with some major stakeholders within the Peoples Democratic Party.

He survived another attempt at removing him during the Covid 19 Lockdown after the State Assembly could not sit due to restrictions imposed by the pandemic.

Advertisement

Advertisement