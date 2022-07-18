Battle against corruption must continue-Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has called on all African leaders, civil society organisations, anti-corruption agencies across the continent to keep the flame of anti-corruption burning in getting rid of illicit financial flows and other threats to development on the African continent.

He made the remarks in Abuja while declaring open the Sixth African Union Day of Anti-Corruption.

The event, themed: “Strategies and Mechanisms for the Transparent Management of Covid 19 Funds”, was organised by the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption, PACAC, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Independent Corrupt Practices And Other Related Offences Commission, ICPC, United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, UNODC and the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit, NFIU.

According to President Buhari, corruption is evil and all efforts at tackling it are desirable.

“I have monitored the fight against corruption in Africa and I can see both successes and setbacks, the battle must continue for the sake of the continent and its people no matter the difficulties.”

