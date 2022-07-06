Oyo assembly directs CJ to set up panel against Deputy Governor

Following notice of allegations of gross misconduct levelled Against the Oyo State Deputy Governor by 23 members of the State House of Assembly, the House Wednesday passed a motion directing the State Chief Judge to appoint a 7member panel to investigate the allegations and report back to it in 3months.

The motion was jointly sponsored by the Majority Leader, Hon Sanjo Adedoyin and Hon Akintunde Olajide (Lagelu).

Recall that on the 17th of June, 2022 a correspondence/petition titled ” Notice of Allegations of Gross Misconduct Against the Deputy Governor of Oyo State, Engr Rauf Olaniyan” was read at the floor of the plenary.

In the petition, the 23members accused the Deputy Governor of Gross Misconduct, abuse of office, financial recklessness, abandonment of office and insubordination.

The House thereafter served the Deputy Governor and all other members of the Legislature a copy of the allegations.

While reading the motion, the Majority Leader noted that up till now the Deputy Governor had not responded to the copy of the allegations served him by the House.

The motion read ” With this development, the House need to invoke the provision specified in Section 188(3) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended).

” In accordance with the provision of section 188(4) of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) to request the Chief Judge of Oyo State to appoint panel of 7persons of unquestionable integrity to investigate the allegations of gross misconduct against the Deputy Governor of Oyo State, His Excellency, Engr Rauf Olaniyan; and the panel to report its findings to the House within 3months of its appointment. ”

The Speaker, Hon Adebo Ogundoyin said the issue was no more in the House as it has been handed over to the State Chief Judge, Justice Muntar Abimbola.

“We have no say whether the State Deputy Governor is guilty or not. The issue will be determined by the 7member to be constituted by the Chief Judge.

We are only working in line with the constitution. Once the report is submitted within or at the expiration of the 3months that’s what we are going to act upon. We are not in a position to judge in this case. We will ensure due process is followed. The vote was unanimous and we shall wait for the outcome of the report and investigation of the panel. ” Oyo Speaker

The House has adjourned till the 19th of July, 2022.

