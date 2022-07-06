Court grants Okorocha permission to travel to UK for medical attention

The Federal High Court in Abuja has granted permission to former Governor of Imo State Rochas Okorocha to travel to the United Kingdom for medical attention.

Justice Inyang Eden Ekwo who granted the permission ordered the Registrar of the Court to release the traveling passport of the former governor to him to undertake the medical trip.

The order of the Judge followed an application argued by a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Ola Olanipekun who notified the court that his client has been having health challenges.

The Senior lawyer argued that Mr Okorocha now a Senator representing Imo North in the Senate will not abuse the order and will return to the country for his trial.

Granting the request, Justice Ekwo ordered Mr Okorocha to return the passport to the Court Registrar not later than three days of his arrival in the country.

The Judge held that he would declare Mr Okorocha wanted if he attempts to abuse the favour granted him.

Justice Ekwo subsequently fixed 7th November for his trial in the money laundering criminal charges brought against him by the Federal Government.

