PCC creates enforcement unit to ensure compliance with commission’s invitations

The Public Complaints Commission, PCC says it has created an enforcement unit to ensure compliance with the commission’s invitations.

Advertisement

This was disclosed in Abuja by the chief commissioner, Abimbola Ayo-Yusuf while giving an account of his stewardship.

The PCC said it received over five thousand complaints against federal government Ministries Departments and Agencies. These complaints, according to Mr. Ayo-Yusuf range from Administrative injustice, non payment of Pension benefits and delays in promotions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The public complaints commission was formed with extensive powers to investigate complaints made by members of any governmental organisation, company, or their officials, as well as other ancillary issues.

New commissioners and chief commissioners were appointed to lead the country’s public complaints commissions, including the FCT, on July 5, 2021.

Advertisement

It has been one year since the commissioners resumed their duties.

According to the Chief Commissioner, the PCC has received 5735 complaints against federal government Ministries, Departments, and Agencies since his administration took over control of the agency.

Advertisement

Advertisement

There have also been eight thousand and forty-four complaints against the 36 States government MDAs and 3,994 cases against local government authorities and their agencies.

Many people have viewed the commission as a toothless bulldog that cannot prosecute, but the commission claims that this is changing.

Advertisement

The commission has now established an enforcement unit to guarantee that invitations are followed.

Nigerians are urged to keep believing in the commission to handle their grievances.

Advertisement